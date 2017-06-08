Sabi Hussain



New Delhi: In what will be music to the ears of the country’s hockey lovers, the Sports Ministry has requested the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to confer the Bharat Ratna on hockey legend Dhyan Chand.





Acceding to the long-pending demand to confer ‘Dada’ — as Dhyan Chand is famously known among his followers — with India’s highest civilian honour, Sports Minister Vijay Goel today wrote to the PMO, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the “sentiments of hockey fans” and “duly award the legend for his astonishing achievements”.



Following his letter to the PMO, Goel told The Tribune that he’s “confident” that PM Modi would give his consent to what would be a “fitting tribute” to the “son of the soil”.



“Dhyan Chand will be the best sportsperson to receive the award. His credentials as a legendary hockey player are unmatchable. He will always remain the pride of India. Bharat Ratna would be a fitting tribute to him,” Goel said.



“The Prime Minister is himself a sports lover. The PM is taking so much interest in the upcoming FIFA under-17 World Cup and the future Olympic Games. He wants India to emerge as a sporting nation.”



“The final decision would obviously be taken by the PM. But I am confident that Dhyan Chand would get the honour this time around,” Goel added.



Dhyan Chand won three gold medals for India at the Olympics — in Amsterdam (1928), Los Angeles (1932) and Berlin (1936). He passed away in 1979.



Tendulkar got it in 2014



Dhyan Chand would have become the first sportsperson to receive the honour in 2014, but the then Congress-led UPA government had decided to confer the award on batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had retired from international cricket in November 2013.



In fact, hours after Tendulkar’s retirement on November 16, 2013, the Congress government had made an official announcement to give the Bharat Ratna to him. The Sports Ministry (then headed by Jitender Singh) and the Home Ministry, however, had recommended Dhyan Chand’s name for the prestigious award to the PMO.



Many at that time had seen it as a populist decision by the government to cash in on the public sentiments of the cricket-mad nation. Sports lovers from different walks of life had criticised the government’s decision to choose Tendulkar over Dhyan Chand as the first sportsperson recipient of the award.



Last year, the clamour for Bharat Ratna to Dhyan Chand had again resurfaced when former hockey captains and Olympians — Ajit Pal Singh, Zafar Iqbal, Dilip Tirkey and Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar — had sit on a protest at Jantar Mantar here, a day before the National Sports Day on August 29.



Asked whether Dhyan Chand should have gotten the award before Tendulkar, Goel said: “It was that government’s decision. This is our government’s decision. But Dhyan Chand’s achievements are beyond these awards.”



Procedure



According to the laid out procedures, the PMO will send the recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which, in turn, will consider the Sports Ministry’s request. If the MHA approves the request, it will recommend Dhyan Chan’s name to the Bharat Ratna committee, headed by the PM. If this committee approves his name for the award, then the file will be forwarded to the President for his final consent.



The Tribune