Switzerland’s Rotweiss Wettingen edged out Austria’s SV Arminen 1-0 in the EuroHockey Club Trophy final to boost their respective nations in the European ranking list.





After a championship that had seen 70 goals in 15 games, the 16th and final game was decided by a sole goal scored in the 17th minute. But, Wettingen’s win was no boring 1-0 result, instead the sides played out a final that was end-to-end throughout.



It was a game won by tactics and, on this occasion, coach Marcus Ventnar had got the tactics spot on and the trophy was on its way to Switzerland.



He masterminded a canny defensive game that left their opponents Arminen unable to play their usual stylish, passing game.



The incessant rain also played a part in Elektrostal. Where SV Arminen played the more intricate passing match, Wettingen used the width of the pitch but as the first 15 minutes drew to a close, neither side had really troubled their opponent’s defence.



The sole breakthrough came in the 17th minute. Wettingen had looked the more attacking side after the two-minute break and were creating some nice space.



An aerial from Fabian Wullschleger started the move. His lofted ball put Arminen on the back foot and a subsequent passing move found Jan Hödle in front of goal. His shot was saved by Mateusz Szymczyk but Nicolas Steffen was on hand to slot the rebound home.



With a 1-0 lead, Wettingen set about their defensive duties with real discipline. When they attacked, they did so with speed and purpose but, as soon as possession was over-turned, the red and white shirts were behind the ball in great numbers and you could also see the will of the Arminen team draining away.



The final few minutes were all Wettingen. When they were in possession, they took the ball to the corner and counted down the clock, when their opponents had the ball, there was simply no way through.



For both nations, it will boost their ratings in the national rankings used to decide the EHL places as they look to earn back a place in the top tier of the competition.



The finalised rankings table will be confirmed within a week when the breakdown of national qualifiers for the 2017/18 EHL season will be released.



