Action on at the 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 on Wednesday.(Ht Photo)



It was a day of contrasting wins at the 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Men) B Division here on Wednesday as Hockey Maharashtra, Central Reserve Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force scored their consecutive wins.





Hockey Maharashtra crushed Hockey Rajasthan 9-0, CRPF had 3-1 win against Delhi Hockey, whereas CISF had to struggle hard while scripting a solitary goal win against Hockey Coorg.



It turned to be a one-sided affair as Maharashtra men kept scoring goals on regular intervals in their Pool A match, leaving Hockey Rajasthan men struggling even for the possession of ball in the 70-minute duel, at the Major Dhyanchand stadium.



Akshay Jadav, who opened the account in the 11th minute, scored a brace along with Pratap Shinde, who struck both his goals in the first half itself. Jatinder Singh, Ajit Shinde, Sanjay Toppo, Aniket Gurav and Gaurav Nimbolkar shared five goals between them.



Things didn’t change much in the second game of the day between CRPF and Delhi. Jayant Tirkey slammed back-to-back goals in the seventh and 15th minutes, respectively, before Ignacius Toppo stretching the lead to 3-0, converting a penalty corner in the 24thminute (3-0).



But a change in ends, left CRPF men guarding their goalpost for most of the time after captain Vijay Kumar Maurya-led Delhi men opted for an attacking hockey. They could have leveled the score at least, had they played a better hockey in the rival’s penalty circle. Their repeated efforts paid dividends in the 48th minute when Vijay Kumar Maurya converted a penalty corner into goal (1-3).



In Pool C, CISF and Hockey Coorg played out a feisty encounter filled with action. Niraj Yadav’s sixth minute strike remained the only highlight of the match. Though a spirited Hockey Coorg tried to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter, launching a foray of attacks, CISF defenders stayed strong to deny any scoring chance to the rivals.



THURSDAY’S FIXTURES



At Mohd Shahid stadium (7.30 a.m.): Hockey Maharashtra vs Petroleum Sports Promotion Board; (9.00 am): Telangana Hockey vs Major Port Sports Control Board; (4.30 pm): Delhi Hockey vs Hockey Himachal.



At Major Dhyanchand stadium (7.30 a.m.): Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Andaman and Nicobar; 9.00 am: Central Industrial Security Force vs Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy; 4.30 pm: Hockey Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Hockey Association.



