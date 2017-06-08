

England line up at Lee Valley



Following the terrorist incidents which took place in Manchester and more recently London, England Hockey has reviewed its security plans for its forthcoming Investec Internationals and Hero Hockey World League Semi-Finals, which take place between 10 and 25 June at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.





The safety of those attending our events is of paramount importance and, with advice from the London Met Counter Terrorism Unit and working alongside the venue operators, we will be implementing a number of additional security measures, some of which will directly affect ticket holders.



In order to reduce queues upon entering the venue, ticket holders are advised to arrive earlier for security checks and to keep to a minimum the number of bags brought to the venue. We ask fans for their cooperation and understanding as both stewards and event staff carry out the required security checks.



Gates open at 12.30pm for the Investec Internationals on 10 and 11 June and 60 minutes ahead of every session for the Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semi-Finals.



The National Counter Terrorism Security Office is providing information to help the public stay safe. For your awareness and personal safety, we recommend that ticket buyers and all members of the hockey family watch this informative ‘Stay Safe’ film. Please click the following link https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/stay-safe-film.



We are very excited to be staging world class hockey in London this month, and we look forward to delivering some great sporting occasions enjoyed by all.



England Hockey Board Media release