



England Hockey are hugely excited to be hosting a England women’s match versus Argentina this Saturday 10 June 2017. This news comes after the England v Netherlands match on 11 June sold out within minutes earlier in the year!





The weekend of 10/11 June now sees the world’s top 3 hockey teams facing off against each other, and tickets for the Argentina match are on sale now - click here to buy.



The fixtures will be known as the Investec Internationals, as part of England and Great Britain’s Principal Partner Investec’s fantastic contribution to women’s hockey in the UK.



Both matches will take place at the home of international hockey, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Argentina, known as Las Leonas, were silver medallists at the London 2012 Olympics and won the Champions Trophy hosted by England Hockey at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in 2016.



The three teams playing that weekend – England, Netherlands, and Argentina – currently hold all of the major titles in hockey, with England/Great Britain winning Gold in the Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 and Gold in Rio 2016.



Click here to buy now!



England Hockey Board Media release