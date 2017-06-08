



The Green Army’s preparation for World League in Johannesburg continues as Head Coach Graham Shaw announces his squad for 4 Nations in Berlin from 15/18 June.





“We have decided to bring 20 players to Berlin for the 4 Nations due to the tightness of the selection for WL3 in South Africa. “Germany (WR 7th), Korea (WR 9th) and China (WR 8th) provide ideal opposition in preparation for WL3 ” said Shaw.



Shaw continued “We are really looking forward to the challenge and spending more time together as a group”.



Thursday 15th June



17.00 China v Korea

19.00 Germany v Ireland



Friday 16th June



17.00 China v Ireland

19.00 Germany v Korea



Sunday 18th June



12.00 Ireland v Korea

14.00 Germany v China



Squad:



Ayeisha McFerran (University of Louisville)

Grace O Flanagan (Railway Union)

Hannah Matthews (Loreto)

Alison Meeke (Loreto)

Shirley McCay (Elks)

Yvonne O’Byrne (Cork Harlequins)

Elena Tice (UCD)

Zoe Wilson (Harvesthuder)

Nicola Daly (Muckross)

Roisin Upton (Cork Harlequins)

Gillian Pinder (UCD)

Chloe Watkins (Hermes/Monkstown)

Lizzie Colvin (Loreto)

Katie Mullan (UCD)

Emma Russell (UCD)

Anna O’Flanagan (Hermes/Monkstown)

Nicola Evans (Hermes/Monkstown)

Emily Beatty (KHC Dragons)

Deirdre Duke (UCD)

Sinead Loughran (Hermes/Monkstown)



Shaw will announce his final selection for WL3 following the 4 Nations in Berlin. The squad will depart for WL3 in Johannesburg on 29th June with the Tournament commencing on Saturday 8th July.



Irish Hockey Association media release