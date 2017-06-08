Shaw announces squad for Berlin 4 Nations
The Green Army’s preparation for World League in Johannesburg continues as Head Coach Graham Shaw announces his squad for 4 Nations in Berlin from 15/18 June.
“We have decided to bring 20 players to Berlin for the 4 Nations due to the tightness of the selection for WL3 in South Africa. “Germany (WR 7th), Korea (WR 9th) and China (WR 8th) provide ideal opposition in preparation for WL3 ” said Shaw.
Shaw continued “We are really looking forward to the challenge and spending more time together as a group”.
Thursday 15th June
17.00 China v Korea
19.00 Germany v Ireland
Friday 16th June
17.00 China v Ireland
19.00 Germany v Korea
Sunday 18th June
12.00 Ireland v Korea
14.00 Germany v China
Squad:
Ayeisha McFerran (University of Louisville)
Grace O Flanagan (Railway Union)
Hannah Matthews (Loreto)
Alison Meeke (Loreto)
Shirley McCay (Elks)
Yvonne O’Byrne (Cork Harlequins)
Elena Tice (UCD)
Zoe Wilson (Harvesthuder)
Nicola Daly (Muckross)
Roisin Upton (Cork Harlequins)
Gillian Pinder (UCD)
Chloe Watkins (Hermes/Monkstown)
Lizzie Colvin (Loreto)
Katie Mullan (UCD)
Emma Russell (UCD)
Anna O’Flanagan (Hermes/Monkstown)
Nicola Evans (Hermes/Monkstown)
Emily Beatty (KHC Dragons)
Deirdre Duke (UCD)
Sinead Loughran (Hermes/Monkstown)
Shaw will announce his final selection for WL3 following the 4 Nations in Berlin. The squad will depart for WL3 in Johannesburg on 29th June with the Tournament commencing on Saturday 8th July.
Irish Hockey Association media release