

Striker Hugo Inglis is one of a number of key players back in the Black Sticks squad for their upcoming trip to South Africa. PHOTOSPORT/JOHN COWPLAND



The return of several key players is the feature of the New Zealand men's hockey team named for the World League Semifinal in South Africa next month.





The Kiwi men are set to take on some of the world's best teams at the tournament, which runs from July 9-23 in Johannesburg.



Following a season of club hockey in Europe, familiar faces Shea McAleese, Blair Tarrant, Hugo Inglis, Nic Woods, Jake Smith, Marcus Child and Jared Panchia are all back in black for the first time this year.



The tournament also marks the first taste of international hockey since last year's Rio Olympic Games for talented 19-year-old Hayden Phillips, who has fully recovered from an ankle injury, while experienced defender Nick Haig comes back into the fray after suffering a broken foot during the home test series against Pakistan earlier this year.



Several players were not considered through injury or unavailability, including captain Simon Child, James Coughlan, Blair Hilton and Brad Read.



Black Sticks head coach Darren Smith said there was plenty of competition for spots.



"There were some tough calls and some extremely good players missed out, but that's a great problem to have as it shows there is some depth within the squad.



"We are looking forward to the challenge of the World League Semifinal, it will be a high pressure environment and we know that we will need to be at our peak to get the results needed."



New Zealand are joined in pool A by reigning world champions Australia, Spain, Japan and France.



Pool B sees Rio 2016 silver medallists Belgium take on bronze medallists Germany, reigning African champions South Africa, Ireland and Egypt.



Ten teams will take part in two semifinal tournaments, with the other event being held in London.



Results across both will determine contenders for the 2017 World League Final, while the top 10 finishers gain qualification for next year's World Cup. Both events will be hosted in India.



Teams will also be awarded world ranking points from the semifinal tournaments, which could prove crucial in relation to qualification for future events.



New Zealand's opening game at the tournament is against France on Sunday, July 9 (NZ time).



New Zealand men's squad: David Brydon (age 20, caps 19), Marcus Child (25, 94), Nick Haig (29, 201), Hugo Inglis (25, 186), Stephen Jenness (26, 184), Richard Joyce (24, 21), Sam Lane (20, 16), Devon Manchester (Shea McAleese (32, 243), George M uir (22, 65), Arun Panchia (27, 218), Jared Panchia (23, 55), Hayden Phillips (19, 23), Nick Ross (26, 54), Kane Russell (24, 97), Jake Smith (25, 62), Blair Tarrant (26, 162), Nic Woods (21, 60).



Stuff