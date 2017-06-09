

Great Britain's men's gold medalists in Seoul 1988



It is with great sadness that England and Great Britain Hockey learned of the death of Roger Self, who died this week aged 77.





Roger will always be remembered as the legendary mastermind behind the GB men’s team when they won gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics [squad photographed above], and also he made hugely significant contributions to hockey on many other fronts.



Roger initially managed the Welsh squad in the 1970s to great success before moving on to managing Southgate HC to wins at three European Clubs Championships in the late 1970s. He was the GB Manager between 1978 and 1988 and was in charge when GB boycotted the Moscow Olympics in 1980, but then went on to win the Bronze medal at the Los Angeles Olympics when GB were invited to participate following Russia’s boycott, and went two steps better when they beat Germany 4-1 to take the Gold in 1988.



The men's hockey team's gold medal was one of only five golds that Great Britain won at the 88 games, and the nation's first hockey gold in 68 years, further highlighting the significance of the achievement.



Roger was also a respected FIH Tournament Director officiating at a number of tournaments including Champions Trophies.



In 2004, he was elected GB President and was instrumental in developing the Framework Agreement between the Home Countries which gave clarity to GB Performance and Business matters and ensured openness and transparency in the selection of GB athletes.



England and Great Britain Hockey would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Roger's family, friends and teammates.



A full obituary can be found on The Hockey Museum website http://hockeymuseum.net/index.php/newsitems/news-2017, and funeral details of the funeral will be posted on The Hockey Museum website when available.



England Hockey Board Media release