St Joseph Boys’ top TTHB one day tourney
Tournament Champs, St. Joseph Boys' RC pose with their medals and trophy after winning the TTHB Primary Schools One Day Tournament.
The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board hosted their Primary Schools One Day Tournament at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua yesterday.
This tournament, unlike tournaments in the past, hosted one division only and saw boys, girls and mixed teams playing each other in a round robin style.
Tournament winner, St Joseph Boys’ RC was unbeaten in the pool matches, and won the finals 3–0 vs Sujo’s.
While the third and fourth playoff match between Dunross and Diego Martin Government ended in a draw (0–0) and had to go into penalty shoot outs where Dunross defeated Diego Martin 2–0.
Participating Schools
St Joseph Boys RC
Diego Girls’ RC
Diego Government Primary
Hocketts (mixed)
Dunross Preparatory
St Bernadettes’s ( mixed)
Sujo’s ( mixed)
Results
1st place St Joseph Boys RC
2nd Place Sujo’s ( mixed)
3rd Place Dunross Preparatory (boys)
4th Place Diego Government Primary (boys)
Individual Awards
MVP Kayne Hamilton – St Joseph Boys’
Most Promising Player (Girls) Toni Warren-Campbell – Sujo’s
Most Promising Player (Boys) Ishmael Celestine – Diego Martin Boys
Most Goals Kayne Hamilton – St Joseph Boys’ RC
