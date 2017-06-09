

Tournament Champs, St. Joseph Boys' RC pose with their medals and trophy after winning the TTHB Primary Schools One Day Tournament.



The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board hosted their Primary Schools One Day Tournament at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua yesterday.





This tournament, unlike tournaments in the past, hosted one division only and saw boys, girls and mixed teams playing each other in a round robin style.



Tournament winner, St Joseph Boys’ RC was unbeaten in the pool matches, and won the finals 3–0 vs Sujo’s.



While the third and fourth playoff match between Dunross and Diego Martin Government ended in a draw (0–0) and had to go into penalty shoot outs where Dunross defeated Diego Martin 2–0.



Participating Schools



St Joseph Boys RC

Diego Girls’ RC

Diego Government Primary

Hocketts (mixed)

Dunross Preparatory

St Bernadettes’s ( mixed)

Sujo’s ( mixed)



Results



1st place St Joseph Boys RC

2nd Place Sujo’s ( mixed)

3rd Place Dunross Preparatory (boys)

4th Place Diego Government Primary (boys)



Individual Awards



MVP Kayne Hamilton – St Joseph Boys’

Most Promising Player (Girls) Toni Warren-Campbell – Sujo’s

Most Promising Player (Boys) Ishmael Celestine – Diego Martin Boys

Most Goals Kayne Hamilton – St Joseph Boys’ RC



The Trinidad Guardian