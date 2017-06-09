Being in a hot city like Lucknow has not deterred Hockey India from planning an action-planned 5th day of the National Hockey Championship 2017.





The National Hockey meet is set to reach another level of intensity on Day 5.(HT Photo)



LUCKNOW: The hot and humid conditions in Lucknow notwithstanding, Hockey India has planned a record 13 matches on the fifth day of the 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (men) ‘B’ Division on Friday.





The morning matches start at as early as 6 am at Major Dhyanchand stadium and Padmashree Mohd Shahid Stadium. The players of Manipur Hockey will have to face the problem as they are bound to play against Madhya Pradesh under the scorching sun at 12 noon, at the Padmashree Mohd Shahid stadium.



“It will be very painful at least for Manipur players who hardly see temperature going above 30 in their region. I strongly feel that Hockey India should avoid such situations for players. Championship are nothing but an annual mela where getting a job remains the only target for domestic players,” a team coach told HT on condition of anonymity.



Seven matches will be played at pitch two while six matches are scheduled at pitch one on Friday. This isn’t all as Sunday and Monday will also witness 10 matches in a day. “It’s going to be around 40 degrees Celsius over the next few days and humidity will be between 46-48%. Playing 70-minute hockey isn’t a good idea for any one,” said a player.



A Hockey India official, who refused to be named on the issue, conceded that timing of the event wasn’t good and if this had to be organised in June, the event should have been conducted in place like Bangalore, where weather is conducive.



“It is cooler in Bengaluru as compared to a city like Lucknow,” he said.



Meanwhile, favourites Petroleum Sports Control Board and Central Industrial Security Force booked their berths in quarterfinals, notching up their third consecutive win in respective pools here on Thursday.



In Pool A, PSCB brushed aside Hockey Maharashtra 8-5, whereas CISF defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy 4-1 in a Pool C encounter. In other matches of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Andaman and Nicobar 8-1 to record their first victory of the tournament in Pool B, Telangana Hockey edged out Major Port Sports Control Board 3-2 in Pool A, and in Pool B, Delhi Hockey and Hockey Him played out an entertaining 4-4 draw.



And before the day proceedings could come to an end, Vidarbha Hockey Association beat Hockey Uttarakhand 4-1 in Pool C.



FRIDAY’S FIXTURES



At Mohd Shahid stadium (6.00 a.m.): Hockey Rajasthan vs Petroleum Sports Promotion Board; 7.30 am: Central Reserve Police Force vs Hockey Himachal; 9.00 am: Hockey Coorg vs Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy; 10.30 am: Central Secretariat vs Goans Hockey; 12.00 noon: Manipur Hockey vs Hockey Madhya Bharat; 3.00 pm: Bengal Hockey Association vs Tripura Hockey; 4.30 pm: Hockey Bihar vs Hockey Himachal.



At Major Dhyanchand stadium (6.00 a.m.): Hockey Bengaluru vs Assam Hockey; 7.30 am: Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Gujarat; 9.00 am: Punjab National Bank vs Kerala Hockey; 10.30 am: Hockey Puducherry vs Dadra and Nagar Haveli Hockey Association; 3.00 pm: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Hockey; 4.30 pm: Sashastra Seema Bal vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.



