



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A bronze medal finish at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 event in April in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago has left the U.S. Men’s National Team wanting more. Eager to continue preparation before the men’s Pan American Cup, to be held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. in August, the USMNT will travel abroad for two-weeks where they will train and compete in three friendly test matches.





“We are extremely excited to get the squad in Europe for a hard training camp,” said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “This will give us a great opportunity to train together and finish the tour with a three-game series against world ranked number 17, France.”



Team USA’s first leg of the trip will start in Germany from June 11-19. There they will practice daily to sharpen their skills and review new tactics, structures and game plans, as well as prepare for their international competition. On Tuesday, June 20, the USMNT will travel to France where they will play at the INSEP (National Institute of Sport) center in Paris in their first friendly test match. As the three-match series unfolds, Team USA is looking to continue to work on team identity and playing style.



France Training Camp Matches:



Tuesday, June 20 USA vs. France (INSEP) 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 USA vs. France (Montrouge) 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 23 USA vs. France (INSEP) 11:30 a.m.

*Competition times are all local. France is 6 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time Zone.



The friendly matches will not be streamed or live tweeted, continue to visit usafieldhockey.com during the tour for updates.



Team USA Tour Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), Jaja Kentwell (Royersford, Pa.), Amardeep Khokhar (Valencia, Calif.), Jon Klages (), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Nick Molscan (Wanganui, New Zealand), Nate O’Lari (Orange, Mass.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Ruben Van Dam (Valkenswaard, The Netherlands)



Wiese and coaching staff made selections for this tour based on previously held training camps and regional trainings as well on performance at the recent FIH Hockey World League Round 2 event.



New to the scene of the U.S. Men’s National Team program is Beaty, Kentwell and Klages. These individuals will join an experienced yet mixed squad of veterans and very skilled newcomers. Many athletes on the senior squad are currently finishing their international seasons with their respective teams and will rejoin the USMNT program in July for training before the men’s Pan American Cup.



USFHA media release