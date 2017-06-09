Johannesburg, South Africa: Tickets for The Hockey World League Semi-Finals, hosted by Wits Hockey Club are now on sale! Please follow the link for online ticket purchases. http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL Choose from our general day tickets or book your Global Event Pass which gives you access to all 16 days of world-class hockey action.





Please note that there are only 500 Global Event Passes available.



General Tickets



Adults Students/Scholars



Weekend R75 R50

Weekday R50 R30



Semi Finals

(20th/21st July) R100 R50



Finals

(23rd July) R150 R60



Global Event Pass

(Only 500 available) R425



*Prices include VAT



In the women’s tournament:



Pool A: England, Germany, Japan, Ireland, Poland.

Pool B: Argentina, USA, South Africa, India, Chile.



In the men’s tournament:



Pool A: Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, France.

Pool B: Germany, Belgium, South Africa, Ireland, Egypt.



Apart from top quality hockey being played, the event promises a wide range of entertainment for all ages. Artisanal food, beer gardens, merchandise stores, live music, meet the players and entertainment for the kids. We want to host an event that is fan-focused, youth-centric, fresh and an all round fantastic experience.



Being hosted at Wits Hockey Club, this venue ensures free secure parking to all spectators.



We look forward to seeing you at The Hockey World League Semi-Finals!



#HWL2017



