ISLAMABAD: Former hockey Olympian Tahir Zaman has urged Pakistan to keep their focus on qualifying for next year’s World Cup instead of paying too much attention to their upcoming World Hockey League (WHL) semi-final clash against archrivals India scheduled for June 18.





After their face-off in a cricket Champions Trophy clash which Pakistan lost, both the traditional rivals will be seen in action in the WHL semi-final in London.



Talking to APP on Thursday, Tahir said Indo-Pak matches irrespective of any sport are the most profit-making showdowns in the world.



“It will be a game of nerves but I am optimistic that Pakistan would come out victorious,” the ex-Olympian maintained, but added “our main focus should remain on qualifying for the World Cup.”



“Green-shirts should now take each and every match seriously, since last time we failed to qualify for the World Cup,” lamented Tahir who said though Pakistan did not play well in the series against Ireland but “I am hopeful our team would do well in the WHL semi final and would qualify for the World Cup.”



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is making all-out efforts to encourage and promote the game, he said. “The PHF has revived departments like Fauji Fertilizers and ZTBL who are providing jobs to players,” he added while stating that players in the past were not provided jobs.



“But now players have been able to keep full focus on their game, for they feel secure after having job surety,” he maintained.



On the other hand, Tahir said Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) was the need of the hour to groom and promote players. “Hopefully, the PHF will organize the league soon,” he maintained.



Dawn