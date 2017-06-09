Kori Sidaway







During the first two minutes of Game 1 in the French Exhibition Series, forward James Kirkpatrick fell onto some bad luck and came out with a broken collarbone.





While Kirkpatrick is set to fly back to Canada for surgery, midfielder Richard Hildreth has stepped onto the pitch as Kirkpatrick’s replacement. Paul Bundy, Men’s National Team Interim Head Coach, says calling up Hildreth was positionally strategic for the team.



“We’re replacing a forward with a midfielder. We want to get more offensive and put some of our attacking midfielders up in the forward line. So bringing in another midfielders just secures that area for us.” – Paul Bundy, Men’s National Team Interim Head Coach



Hildreth is a Men’s National Team veteran, having played for Canada in more than 130 international games. His career highlights begin in 2004 when he stepped on the pitch for Canada in South Africa, winning gold at the Rio, Brazil 2007 Pan Am Games and playing in the 2010 FIH Hockey World Cup.



Previous to reuniting with Canada’s men, Hildreth had been playing for Surbiton Hockey Club in England.



You can catch Hildreth and the Men’s National Team next week when they take on the FIH Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London from June 15th-25th.



Field Hockey Canada media release