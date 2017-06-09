Barden & Hanna to join team



Holly MacNeil





Photo courtesy of Ned Dawson



Changes have been made to the Hockeyroos’ World League Semi-Final team who will depart for Europe this Sunday, June 11.





Injuries have ruled Mariah Williams and Gabi Nance out of the team, with both expected to be building back into full training within 4 – 6 weeks.



In their place, Laura Barden and Kate Hanna will make the trip over to Brussels to contest the Semi-Final which acts as a qualifier for not only the World League Finals which will be held in Auckland, New Zealand later this year, but also for the World Cup which will be held in London in July 2018.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “Unfortunately Gabi and Mariah have sustained injuries in training – Gabi to her calf and Mariah to her adductor, which will rule them out for World League Semi-Final.



“This is another opportunity for individuals and the group to grow in experience and test themselves against some of the best teams in the world.”



The full team travelling to Europe for the World League Semi-Final, along with a two-game test in Holland is as follows:



Hockeyroos World League Semi-Final team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD)

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW)

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC)

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA)

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW)

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC)

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC)

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA)

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW)

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Hockey Australia media release