

DAZN will broadcast hockey throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland



DAZN will broadcast all major international hockey events until 2018 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including next year’s Hockey World Cups. This ensures that fans in these countries can access world class hockey action whenever and wherever they want on DAZN.





The partnership with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will see DAZN broadcast more than 250 games which sums up to more than 700 hours of live coverage online over the next two years, including the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.



Available on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and games consoles like Xbox and PlayStation 4, fans will also be able to enjoy coverage of the Hockey World League Semi-Finals and Finals later this year as well as the last ever Hockey Champions Trophies in 2018.



First up, DAZN will broadcast the Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, England between 15-25 June. The Women's FINTRO Hockey World League Semi-Final in Brussels, Belgium then follows between 21 June and 2 July. The focus will turn to Johannesburg, South Africa where a Men's and Women's Hockey World League Semi-Final will take place between 8-23 July, where both German teams will join the action.



The women’s and the men’s Hockey World League Finals will also be broadcast later in November and December this year from Auckland, New Zealand and Bhubaneswar, India respectively.



The Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 then takes place in July and August next year with the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 being held in November and December in India.



The last ever Hockey Champions Trophies will also be held in 2018, the men’s in Amsterdam in June and July and Changzhou, China hosting the women in November.



Andy Oram, FIH TV and Broadcast Director, said: “The partnership with DAZN marks an important step as we look to increase fans opportunity to watch our sport in these nations, particularly Germany which is one of the world’s most successful hockey nations. DAZN and FIH are fully aware of global trends indicating fans are consuming more sports through online channels, a platform we are looking to move into in-line with our 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy which aims to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation.”



Kay Dammholz, Managing Director Rights & Distribution DACH, said: “We are delighted to partner with FIH. This comprehensive package of world’s best hockey action is an outstanding offer for hockey fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. DAZN sets fans first: They can enjoy their favorite sports live on DAZN in HD quality on almost every connected device. After one month of free trial, DAZN is just €9.99 a month which can be cancelled monthly.”



Germany hockey star Moritz Fürste, a London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and commentator on DAZN, added: “Hockey fans will be delighted with this news. World League, Champions Trophy and World Cup, everything live on DAZN. It very soon starts to get exciting: Mid-June the World League Semi-Finals take place, where the German teams aim to qualify for the World Cup. I expect an exciting challenge for the German team which has had to regroup after the Olympic games in Rio. I wish the guys the very best and I am really looking forward to see it all covered live on DAZN.“



FIH site