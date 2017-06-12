



Thomas Briels completed a set of gold, silver and bronze EHL medals last Sunday in Brasschaat as his last game of his current spell ended with a 3-1 win over Wimbledon.





The result was not quite the dream final game he might have hoped for, missing out on the GRAND FINAL after a 5-3 loss to eventual champions Rot-Weiss Köln in the semi-final.



Nonetheless, the result adds to a gold and silver won with Oranje-Zwart and he now returns to Eindhoven next season with Oranje-Rood for the next chapter of his career.



Looking back on the bronze, Briels told the Hockey Belgium website: "Even a third place in Europe is magnificent. We deserved it given the match against Wimbledon.



“We are champions of Belgium and we finish with a bronze medal in EHL, it is remarkable. Nobody could have imagined that at the beginning of the season. We have worked hard to get here."



Reflecting on the Rot-Weiss tie, he admitted his side was“very disappointed with our performance in the semis. We wanted to do much better in front of our home audience.



“We could clearly have played a lot better and offer a completely different performance. But, this is sport; you have to recognise when your opponent is superior and that was the case against Köln on Saturday.



“There is still a lot of work to be done but let's not forget that we had the team with such a young average age on the pitch.”



Speaking about his match with the club where he grew up against Wimbledon, Briels added: "It was weird even though I did not really think it about it as my last game in the Dragons jersey.



“You never know what might happen in the future, especially in sport. But I just wanted to play well for my friends and make a fond farewell. I wanted to help the club win this latest medal and that's what I did. I am happy. We had an exceptional season and we deserved it."



He is currently taking a week out from hockey in Ibiza before linking up on Monday with the Belgian Red Lions as they begin their preparations for the World League in South Africa.



