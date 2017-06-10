by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Nur Syafiqah Mohd Zain (pic) has made a major breakthrough in her hockey career.





The 22-year-old Kuala Lumpur player has been included for the first time in the national team for the women’s World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium, from June 21-July 2.



Yesterday, national coach K. Dharmaraj named Nur Syafiyah in his final 18-player squad for the 12-day tournament.



Dharmaraj made three changes to the team who finished runners-up to Ireland in the World League Round Two at the Tun Razak Stadium in January. He dropped Siti Shahidah Saad, Surizan Awang Noh and Nurul Safiqah Mat Isa.



Besides Nur Syafiqah, Dharmaraj also included midfielder Norbaini Hashim and forward Nur Zafirah Aziz.



Dharmaraj said that Nur Syafiqah was selected based on her performances for overall champions Terengganu in the National Women’s League, which ended in March.



“Nur Syafiqah also played well in the recent friendlies. She’s a good replacement for the experienced Siti Shahidah (who quit the national team after getting married in March),” said Dharmaraj.



On the other two inclusions, Dharmaraj said: “Norbaini has recovered from her knee injury. We need her to beef up the midfield.



“Nur Zafirah is an up-and-coming striker. She scored a goal against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Singapore last year.”



In Brussels, world No. 22 Malaysia are in Group B with Australia (No. 4), New Zealand (No. 5), Spain (No. 10) and Belgium (No. 14).



Malaysia will open their campaign against former world champions Australia on June 21 followed by former Olympic gold medallists Spain (June 22), Belgium (June 24) and New Zealand (June 27).



Group A comprises world No. 1 Holland, China (No. 8), South Korea (No. 9), Italy (No. 16) and Scotland (No. 17).



“We are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It’s going to be tough to get a win but the players are in high spirits,” said Dharmaraj.



The top top eight teams will qualify for the 16-team World Cup Finals in London next year. The other eight Finalists will come from the other World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-23.



THE SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Farah Ayuni Yahya, Mas Huzainah Mohd Aziz.

Defenders: Juliani Muhamad Din, Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (captain), Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin, Nur Syafiqah Mohd Zain, Fatin Shafika Muhd Sukri.

Midfielders: Noor Hasliza Mohd Ali, Siti Rahmah Othman, Wan Norfaiezah Mohd Saiuti, Fazilla Sylvester Silin, Norbaini Hashim.

Forwards: Nurul Nabihah Mansur, Norazlin Sumantri, Hanis Nadiah Onn, Nuraslinda Said, Nur Zafirah Aziz.



The Star of Malaysia