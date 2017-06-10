

Great Britain's successful Olympic squad last summer was largely made up of England players Credit: Getty



As England's stars from Great Britain's women's hockey side prepare to return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic success in Rio last summer at the Investec Internationals in London, one of those who flourished at Rio - Sam Quek - delivers her guide to her former team-mates.





Giselle Ansley: She is the drag flicker of the team and one of the most experienced defenders. She’s very organised, and she’ll be out on the pitch practising drag flicks. We call her the Aerial Queen because she’s got one heck of an aerial on her.





Giselle Ansley Credit: Getty Images Sport



Grace Balsdon: She’s pretty new to the squad, but she has a ridiculously good reverse stick tackle. Quite often we’ll think someone passed her and then she’ll pick them off on her reverse. It tends to be one of the more difficult tackles to make.



Sophie Bray: I’ve got plenty on her! We call her the Baby-Faced Assassin because she’s so class up front. Her superstition for the Olympics was she didn’t change her kit, and we all took the mick out of her for doing that.



Alex Danson: She’s an absolute weapon up front. But she likes cheesy music. She’ll be in the changing room keeping to herself, because she likes her music. And it’s a good job she keeps it on her own iPod because she listen to things like Reach by S Club 7.





Alex Danson Credit: Andrew Crowley



Emily Defroand: Emily is new to the program so I’ve never shared a changing room with her. But from what I’ve heard, she’s an Essex girl and she likes to look good before she plays.



Sarah Haycroft: On the pitch, she’s probably one of the best players to retain the ball. She’s got skills on her. She’s very good at holding the ball in tight situations.



Jo Hunter: She likes a good bit of chat. She’s just got married to George Pinner, the England men’s goalkeeper, so I’m sure there’ll be a lot of banter flying around about that in the changing room. They’re hockey’s golden couple.



Joie Leigh: She’s a quiet character. She’s a Yorkshire lass and she loves a cup of tea. I’ve never seen anyone drink as many cups or tea as Joie--she even brings her own mug on tour!



Hannah Martin: I don’t know too much about her as she’s new to the program. Her brother, Harry Martin, plays for England men’s team.



Shona McCallin: Absolute class act, lovely girl. She tends to come across as quiet, but she’s one of those type of girls who will always get stuck in the chat and come out with some belting one-liners.





Shona McCallin Credit: AP



Miriam Pritchard: She got her very first cap two weeks ago in Spain. I don’t know too much about her, but if her being a goalie is anything to go by, goalies are one of a kind. They always have a unique sense of humour.



Ellie Rayner: She’s probably one of the fastest people I’ve ever come up against. She does running events, track and field, and she will put them to good use in the internationals. She’s absolutely rapid.



Erica Sanders: She’s a quiet girl, but she’ll be more than confident to find her feet in the senior team and see what she’s got.



Zoe Shipperley: She’s a lovely girl. She laughs and jokes, because she will wear her heart on her sleeve and say it how it is. She’s one of the souls of the changing room. She’s probably got the hardest hockey hits I’ve ever come across. You don’t want to be stood in front of the ball when she’s straight striking at you.



Amy Tennant: I’ve played quite a bit of club hockey with her. She’s good fun. She’s one of the most natural talents in goal. She always wears her hair down, funnily enough, even before a game.



Anna Toman: She was a player last season who really started to come into her own, having joined the program quite late. She comes across as being quiet but she’ll give her two pence and get involved with the jokes.





Susannah Townsend Credit: Geoff Pugh



Susannah Townsend: Where do I start? Towner is one of a kind. She’s constantly laughing, constantly on the go. In the changing room she likes to do keepy-up with a hockey stick and ball. We refer to her as International Relations because she always has a friend on every team regardless of what country they’re from. Any free time she’s got she’ll be out meeting someone for a coffee.



Laura Unsworth: Unsy is an absolute character. We call her a terrier. She gets stuck in on the pitch, and she was one in the changing room who I would be bouncing off. She loves a giggle with anyone who will join in. She likes to do a fake tan, so she’ll have brown legs and white shins.



Hollie Webb: Hollie is a class act. She’s possibly my tip to be a future captain. She will put 100% on the pitch. Off it she’s chilled but very organised and serious when she needs to be. She ticks all the boxes.





Hollie Webb celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Olympic final penalty shoot-out Credit: PA Wire



Nicola White: Nick is hilarious. Sometimes she’s known as the one who can be quite ditzy although she’s actually quite smart. I think she plays up to that role. She’s a funny one. On the pitch, she scores when it matters. When she’s not training she watches Jeremy Kyle, things like that.



The Telegraph