Jim White, at Bisham Abbey





Nicola White, Susannah Townsend and Giselle Ansley were back together at Bisham Abbey Credit: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph



Susannah Townsend remembers precisely when the scale of what she and her hockey team-mates achieved at the Rio Olympics became clear. It was in January, when the Great Britain midfielder had taken her gold medal to show a friend at the Saracens training ground.





“They’d just beaten Toulon, they were flying,” she recalls of the European champions. “But all they wanted to talk about was the Olympics. They’d all watched our match. And Owen Farrell wanted a selfie with my medal. He’s the best there is at his sport, he’s played in front of 90,000 and he has that much respect for what we did. Stuff like that makes you think: wow.”



Farrell will be preoccupied with Lions business this weekend, which means he will miss out on the opportunity to watch Townsend and her colleagues in action on home AstroTurf for the first time since their Rio triumph. The three-nation Investec Series at the Olympic Park begins on Saturday with England facing Argentina; on Sunday, the hosts take on Holland in a rerun of the nerve-shredding Olympic final culminating in a penalty shoot-out that, in a move unprecedented for a hockey match, postponed the BBC News at Ten. Given the fact that all of the British side who defeated the Dutch qualify for England, the badge on the shirt is incidental: the Dutch have announced they are out for revenge. But Townsend is not remotely fazed.



“It’s a sell-out, it’s going to be noisy. I reckon Holland will be scared coming to play us on our home turf in our home city. I know I would be,” she said.



Townsend has just completed a training session at Bisham Abbey when, with team-mates Giselle Ansley and Nicola White, she sits down with The Telegraph to swap memories of last August. And their insights into how their victory was achieved are fascinating.



“We’d taken a collective decision to go off social media immediately after the opening ceremony,” says Ansley, who will miss the weekend fixtures after being hit in the face by a ball in training. “For me, that was brilliant. We had no distractions, we had absolutely no idea what was going on back home. It was total focus.” For them focus is everything. It was that, they say, that propelled them from embarrassment to glory. In 2014, as England, they had finished second last in the World Cup. And, according to Townsend, that was the moment they properly started on the road to gold.



“It enabled us to have some very frank conversations,” she says. “We thought we were going to medal in that tournament. Coming 11th out of 12. It forced us to address some things, we had some real hard conversations. It was during them we came up with a set of values that we could live by whatever the setback. It’s probably what made us successful.”





Giselle Ansley, Susannah Townsend and Nicola White talk to 'Shoeless Jim White' at Bisham Abbey Credit: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph



What changed for them was finding a way to deliver. Missing out, as they had so spectacularly in the World Cup, became collective Kryptonite. One of the things they introduced came to be known as Thinking Thursday, a tough training session in which they were set match-specific challenges.



“It’s designed to prepare you for moments,” explains Townsend. “It’s the best thing ever. Danny [Kerry, the GB and England head coach] will say: ‘Right you’re 2-1 down there’s two minutes to go, what you going to do?’ And we do it. It just seems like real fun at the time. But when you get to an Olympic final you realise: we’ve practised every single scenario there is.” And practice, they say, is what made perfect.





GB celebrate Olympic victory over the Netherlands Credit: Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph



“Here you can’t recreate the pressure, the crowd,” says Ansley, pointing to the Bisham pitch on which they train. “But there, you can recreate [what will happen]. So when Holly [Webb] stood up to take that final penalty all she needed to do was imagine being back at Bisham. She knew she’d done it a million times in training and just went through her normal processes. The beauty of being able to train here day in, day out, you can recreate this environment wherever you play.” Familiarity became ingrained.



“It meant when we had a huddle we hardly needed to say anything,” says White. “We knew in eye contact what we had to do.”



The training and personal behaviour systems they have in place, the players reckon, are now sufficiently robust that even the retirement of their long-standing captain, Kate Richardson-Walsh, who is to be replaced by Alex Danson, will not deflect their aim to retain the gold medal in Tokyo.





Giselle Ansley, Susannah Townsend and Nicola White paid tribute to retired captain Kate Richardson-Walsh but said it was important that every squad member took responsibility to lead Credit: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph



“Listen we love Kate, she has been brilliant,” says Townsend. “But what we tried to create was: ‘Yeah she’s our captain, but we’ve all got leadership qualities.’ ”



“Before we went out at Rio, it wasn’t just Kate speaking,” White adds. “We went round the circle and everyone one of us said the one thing we were going to do out there. Mind you, I think what most of us said was: let’s enjoy this.”



And enjoy it they did. In the aftermath all of them – from Sam Quek starring on I’m A Celebrity to White making 90 school visits in two months – were in high demand.



“People like to follow teams, they could see how close we were, they identified with us,” says Townsend. “The chat I heard from a lot of people was they felt they were part of the team.”



“We connected on an emotional level as well as a sporting one,” adds White. “People want to see the passion, the unity, all these things we talk about. But most of all they liked us because we delivered when it mattered most.” And this weekend, their pursuit of delivery continues



