By Mike Haymonds



ALEX DANSON has been named as England captain for this summer’s internationals, taking over from Kate Richardson-Walsh who retired after Great Britain’s Rio gold medal.





Danson, 32, will lead England at this weekend’s Investec international matches in the Olympic Park which feature the top three world ranked teams. Today (Saturday) England face third-ranked Argentina and on Sunday meet the number one The Netherlands in a repeat of the Rio final.



Danson has accumulated 272 caps and 99 goals since her senior international debut 16 years ago.



Danson said: “It is a huge honour to be handed this captaincy and to lead a fantastic squad in some very important tournaments.



“I remember as a youngster, dreaming just to be a part of the central programme with England and GB. We have lots of special memories on the Olympic Park and, given the growth of the sport since Rio, I think the games against Argentina and Holland are going to be pretty spectacular.”



Head coach Danny Kerry has selected a 20-strong squad for this weekend, including goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, back for the first time since Rio after playing last season in Holland, and seven other Rio gold medallists.



