Delhi Hockey produced a sublime performance as they thrashed Hockey Andaman and Nicobar 21-1 in their final Pool B clash of the 7th Senior National Hockey Championships 2017 (Men) 'B' Division on 10 June.



In a clinical performance Delhi Hockey's Parveen Kumar was the star, scoring an unbelievable 11 goals (4', 6', 6', 15', 22', 23', 37', 41', 45', 49', 56') as Delhi Hockey cruised to a victory. Ankur Patel (5', 31', 49') and Gaganjeet Singh (51', 55', 58') also scored a hat trick each in the match. Hockey Andaman and Nicobar's lone goal was scored by Sumilan Lakra in the 13th minute.





In the day's opener, Hockey Maharashtra beat Major Port Sports Control Board 7-0. Hockey Maharashtra dominated the game from the opening hooter, riding on Ajinkya Jadhav's hat trick (6', 50', 60') to take the three points and finish second in the group.



In Pool B, Central Reserve Police Force beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-0. Bikash Kujur's hat trick (3', 13', 44') and Md. Wasiullah Khan's 11th minute goal sealed a comfortable victory for Central Reserve Police Force as they completed their group campaign with four consecutive victories and top spot in the group.



Telangana Hockey recorded an 8-5 victory over Hockey Rajasthan in an exciting Pool A encounter. Telangana Hockey started the game superbly, scoring three times in the first quarter, via Sailesh Gunti (6'), Ramkrishna Bodigum (7') and Feroz Bin Farhajh (9'). Despite an initial fight back by Hockey Rajasthan, Telangana Hockey were too good, scoring in every quarter of the game, to take an ultimately comfortable victory. Feroz (9', 18') and Srinivas Peddiwar (33', 47') scored a brace each in the game. Chandransh Sharma (26', 42') and Mukul Kataria (45', 47') scored a brace each for Hockey Rajasthan in the match.



Central Industrial Security Force beat Vidarbha Hockey Association 3-2 in Pool C. In an absorbing topsy-turvy encounter, Nitin Sharma's brace in the final quarter of the game (47', 55') proved to be the difference as Central Industrial Security Force bagged the three points. Khalid Ahmed opened the scoring for Vidarbha Hockey Association in the 28th minute. Basant Bharadwaj's equalizer came in the 42nd minute. Right after that, Sharma's brace gave his team the lead, one they held on to for the victory.



In Pool C, Hockey Coorg beat Hockey Uttarakhand 5-1. Goals for Hockey Coorg were scored by PR Muthanna (37'), KT Kunjappa (43', 60'), IA Poovanna (52') and BB Machaiah (53'). Vikas Joshi scored Hockey Uttarakhand's goal in the 48th minute.



catchnews