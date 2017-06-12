By Shahid Khan



India against Pakistan is a rivalry that every hockey enthusiast including the 'neutrals' looks forward to most.





The next encounter between these two rivals will take place in the Men Hockey World League Semi-Final at the Olympic Park, London on 18th June 2017.



Crowd support for a team in any sporting event can sometimes pan out to be a major factor in deciding the final outcome. And when arch rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in any sport, supporters of both countries go an 'extra mile' in rooting for their respective teams.



It is therefore not surprising that this match is the one which is producing the most interest at the mega event starting next week.



It was in London that India won its first post-independence honour by winning the gold medal at the 1948 Olympics Games. Pakistan made their maiden appearance in the same event and although these partitioned countries did not meet then, Pakistan finished in 4th position - this was the launching of another hockey giant.



The first encounter between these nations took place 8 years after partition in the final of the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956. A penalty corner conversion by Randbir S Gentle secured gold medal for India.



Such was the dominance of these two subcontinent teams that they went on to contest the next two Olympic Games final as well and they could only be separated in all these matches by a single goal. Pakistan won its first gold medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960 through a Naseer Bunda strike and India regained the Olympic title four years later in Tokyo.



The first encounter of this mouth-watering contest to take place on these shores was at the 'Pre Olympic London Tournament' in 1967.



The hallowed turf of Lords cricket ground was the venue of the historic occasion with players pavilion providing a magnificent backdrop to the match. It was a time where there was no World Cup or Champions Trophy in the sport and only tournaments being the Olympic Games at international level and Asian Games at regional level.



India were the holders of the Olympic and Asian Games titles and Pakistan silver medallists at both tournaments. Such was the interest in the match that not only did it attract a full house at Lords, it was also televised live on BBC - an unprecedented occurrence for the sport at the time.



Greenshirts recorded a hard fought victory here in a team which included such stars as Khalid Mahmood (captain), Waheed Khan and Jehangir Butt whilst their opponents had such stalwarts as V. Peter, Bilbir Singh (Railways) and Jagjit Singh in their line-up.



It was a lapse of almost two decades before this fixture could be witnessed live on these shores. The face of the sport had totally changed and 6th World Cup, London in 1986 was to be the first major tournament to be played on an artificial surface. The obstruction rule had been changed, side 'hit in' had replaced 'roll in', 'chop aerial hit' was introduced to name only a few changes.



Expectation of the respective countries supporters as usual was very high. Pakistan arrived at the tournament as World Cup holders and had enjoyed a glorious period in the intervening period - they had won the World Cup three times (1971, 1978 & 1982) and the Olympic Games in 1968 and 1984. India on the other hand had also won the World Cup once in 1975 and Olympic Games in 1980.



However both teams disappointed their ardent supporters hugely. Pakistan despite the inclusion of such stars players as Hassan Sardar, Kalimullah and Ayaz Mahmood won only a single group match. India on the other hand lost both their matches for minor places. Thus the former giants of the sport were pitted to face each other in the ignominy of deciding the last position in the tournament. Pakistan avoided the wooden spoon by winning 3-2.



Ironically, India's magical forward Mohammed Shahid was declared the 'player of the tournament'. The next edition of this encounter next week sees India in the ascendency and are ranked 6th in the world. The team which has seasoned players regularly playing in the successful IHL league and have toured Europe in their build up where they played against higher ranked teams - Germany and Belgium. Pakistan have missed out from both the last Olympic Games and World Cup and their build up to the tournament which also doubles up as the World Cup qualifier has been low key. They lost a three match series 2-0 against Ireland.



Controversially they have not included Rashid Mahmmod and Rizwan Senior, star players who have been playing the highly rated EHL.



The form book for such games does not matter as the Indian coach Rolent Oltmans, previously the Pakistan coach says ‘it’s the team that can handle its nerve better on the day that will come on top’.



Fieldhockey Exclusive