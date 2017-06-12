COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is thrilled to announce its selection as a member of the inaugural Hockey Pro League. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has chosen the U.S. Women’s National Team to be one of nine participants in the women’s FIH Hockey Pro League, which is due to begin in 2019. The announcement was made in a live televised event, streamed globally on the FIH YouTube channel from Lausanne, Switzerland on Sunday morning.





The Hockey Pro League is the elite annual competition in field hockey featuring the top nine male and female nations playing each other once at home and once away in a regular season stretching from February through June. The top four nations will compete in playoffs to determine the champion. The vision for the competition is groundbreaking in global sport providing an international league which offers consistency for broadcasters and spectators. The nine inaugural participants in each league are set for the initial four years. The ambition for the league is to firmly place field hockey as a regularly televised spectator sport with a goal of significantly increasing the appeal and grow popularity for the sport.



“This is a huge moment for field hockey in the United States, we are on the top table and have the opportunity to grow our game on television and have thousands of spectators cheer on Team USA,” commented Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “Being chosen as a founding nation is testament to the major progress on and off the field by USA Field Hockey over the past four years and I commend all those whose contribution has made this possible. Having a season format, allows us to attract broadcasters and market tickets for these big one off matches. The work is ahead of us now as we seek to attract so many more people to our sport and sharing what great sporting entertainment international hockey can be.”



Following an extensive application process where the top-16 world ranked National Associations completed questionnaires based on aspects of hosting and participation capabilities, USA was selected alongside Argentina, Australia, China, England, Germany, India, New Zealand and The Netherlands to participate in the FIH Hockey Pro League. Crucial aspects about financial sustainability, commercial vision, legal compliance, proposed venues, event delivery and presentation were assessed. USA will play each opponent once at home, and will travel and play once in each country. League points will be awarded with the top four nations progressing to playoffs. USA intend to host the majority of home games at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. and will also look to showcase the U.S. Women’s National Team around the country.



As a game-changing competition that is central to the FIH’s 10-year Hockey Revolution Strategy, the Hockey Pro League will also offer many benefits to constituents and members of USA Field Hockey. Stemming from the likes of many other professional sport organizations in the United States, this League will add field hockey to the list of spectator sports ensured by nationwide and global broadcast coverage. This offers an extended learning opportunity for middle school, high school, club and college teams to watch high-caliber and top international competition year-round.



“We are excited to be part of the Hockey Pro League and compete with the top teams in the world,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “Our goal is to continue to improve and grow as a team on the international stage, this league will give us the much-needed level of competition on a consistent basis. Playing these games will bring the highest level of international hockey to the United States and we are excited to show ourselves to our fans!”



The financial model for the Hockey Pro League is to generate a step change in broadcast, commercial and ticketing resources developed in field hockey. Over time the goal is to provide an environment where international hockey is self-funded and not reliant on funding from other sources including government subsidies or youth programming. With success over time, and similar to other sports with a participation tradition who have embraced a televised spectator sport, the goal is to develop extensive resources that can be used to grow the game within each country and by the International Hockey Federation to grow the sport in developing hockey nations.



USFHA media release