

Goal scorer Sam Harrison in action for the Black Sticks. Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have drawn 1-1 with hosts Spain in the second of four tests in Barcelona.





It was an improved performance following Sunday’s narrow loss, with the Kiwis acclimatising better to the hot conditions.



Spain opened strongly once again and lit up the score board in the 15th minute through a Berta Bonastre goal.



New Zealand lifted following the goal and equalised five minutes out from halftime through Samantha Harrison’s field goal.



The Black Sticks played an improved second half and caused Spain some headaches on defence but weren’t able to find a winning goal.



Assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was pleasing to see a noticeable improvement following game one.



“It was good to see our girls work harder today and lift the level of our play,” he said.



“It’s still not the standard we know is required but we are moving in the right direction. Spain have developed into a top level team and we are looking forward to the challenge of the next game to level the series.”



The Vantage Black Sticks tackle Spain in the third test at 6am Wednesday morning (NZT).



The four test series is part of New Zealand’s build-up for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels from 21 June – 2 July.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Samantha Harrison)

SPAIN 1: (Berta Bonastre)

Halftime: 1-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release