India hockey captain and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh shared his joy with the world on Monday as he announced the news of him becoming a father to a baby boy.









Sreejesh shared a beautiful picture of his baby’s tiny hands in his to announce the good news. He also informed his supporters that both the mother Aneeshya and the baby are healthy, thanking fans for their prayers and support.



The goalkeeper wrote as the caption of the image, “Aneeshya and I have been blessed with a baby boy . Both mother and son are doing well. Thank you for all your prayers and support #newmember”



Sreejesh was ruled out of three Nations Invitational Tournament as well as England’s World League semifinal due to a knee injury during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



The 29-year-old sustained a knee injury during the round robin contest against Australia. Sreejesh suffered the injury in the first quarter of India’s eventual 1-3 defeat to Australia when the opposition player clattered into him while trying to slide in a cross into the area past the keeper.



In the absence of Sreejesh, India suffered a loss against Germany by 2-0 at the three Nations Invitational Tournament in their last match. Despite a good start for India who received a penalty corner in the 2nd minute itself, they failed to break the strong German defence. India finished the competition with just four points.



