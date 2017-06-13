By Kasozi Balikuddembe



The club which was also celebrating 20 years, came up big against Kampala in a riveting final that was decided on penalties (4-2).





There is no turning back for Weatherhead after clinching their maiden Men’s title in the Weatherhead Open Sunday at the National Hockey Stadium in Lugogo.



No doubt the victory has nursed some wounded egos following a poor show in the Easter Tournament where they came last.



“Winning this particular tournament is a sign of great come back energy and the players have learned to follow a winning strategy,” said Vincent Kasasa, the coach player for Weatherhead.



Lawrence Robin, Francis Ddumba, Vincent Kasasa and Peter Elolu scored the penalties for Weatherhead who are now turning their charges on the National League that starts next weekend.



On the otherhand Samuel Wakhisi and Timothy Ntumba registered Kampala’s two scores as they settled for second best in a tournament that had few school entries.



Weatherhead looked headed for a double with the women’s side progressing to the final before eventually losing out narrowly to National League defending Champions Wananchi with Mildred Amia saving the matters for the former in a 1-0 encounter.



Meanwhile Kololo SS and Kawempe Muslim took the girls and boys trophies after ranking highest in the round robin stage with Derrick Ongom and Annet Munduru emerging MVPS in the Boys nad Girls categories.



Interestingly Vincent Kasaa and Ciddy Alum both from weatherhead collected the most number of goals 8 and 7 respectively.



The three day tournament was bankrolled by MAHD Advertising and Kampala Cement.



Weatherhead Open



Selected results



Men



Weatherhead 0 Kampala 0 (4-2)



Women



Wananchi 1 Weatherhead 0



