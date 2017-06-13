By BRIAN YONGA





USIU captain Beatrice Mbugua (left) leads teammates in celebrating their first goal against Amira sailors during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Amira Sailors at City Park Stadium on June 3, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans have positioned themselves as Telkom Orange’s main challengers for this season’s Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League title.





An impressive 9-0 drubbing of Multimedia University on Saturday put the Spartans three points behind the champions who lead on 24 points. Infact, the students’ only loss this season was at the hands of Orange, a 10-0 thumping on March 26 this year.



Spartans responded brilliantly from the huge loss to go on a six-game winning streak and they are now right back in title hunt.



Last season’s runners-up Strathmore University Scorpions and Amira Sailors were viewed as Orange’s main challengers for a record for a 20th league crown, but Spartans have certainly crashed the party and cannot be wished away.



Having played eight matches, same as Orange, the John Kabuu-led students are getting better with each match but their coach believes any talk of the title is premature.



“We are on a good run and the players are displaying some nice performances. We harbours ambitions of winning the title but our main target this season is a top two finish,” Kabuu told Nation Sport on Monday.



“We are taking a game at a time and we are focused on improving our performances with each game and we shall where it gets us at the end of the season,” he added.



Spartans’ good run has been attributed to strong displays by internationals Rhoda Kuria, Sandara Vodoti and skipper Beatrice Mbugua.



Kuria and Mbugua scored hatricks against Multimedia with Vodoti scoring twice.



Spartans opened a five-point gap over third placed Scorpions (16), who were not in action this weekend with Amira Sailors and Jkuat occupying fourth and fifth places with 14 and 12 points respectively.



In men’s Premier League, second-placed Greensharks missed a chance to close the gap on leaders Kenya Police after their 3-1 loss to champions Strathmore University. Sharks are on 23 points, eight behind Police, who were not in action at the weekend.



Butali are in third with 22 points, same as Wazalendo who routed Western Jaguars 5-3 but stay fourth due to an inferior goal difference.



Champions Strathmore won their first match since March 20 this year, easing the pressure on their coach Meshack Senge.



The students move up two places to eighth spot on 10 points in the log. There were also maiden wins for bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) as well as Parklands. TUK, however remain bottom on four points, two behind 14th placed Parklands.



Daily Nation