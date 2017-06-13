Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India at HWL semi-final

Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2017 10:00
NEW DELHI: The 2017 Hockey World League (HWL) semi-finals in London get underway from June 15, with Manpreet Singh's Indian team opening its campaign on Thursday against Scotland.



India are grouped in Pool B with Canada, Scotland, Netherlands and Pakistan. After the Scotland opener, Manpreet's men face Canada on June 17, Pakistan on June 18 and World No 4 Netherlands on June 20.

India's coach Roelant Oltmans has targeted nothing less than a bronze medal, while Manpreet recently stated that finishing second is the minimum goal.

Most recently, India finished the Three Nations Invitational Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany with one won, a draw and two defeats. Prior to that, the team returned home with a bronze medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Here is India's schedule for the HWL semi-finals:



INDIA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Vikas Dahiya

Defenders: Pardeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Chinglensana Singh, SK Uthappa, Satbir Singh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh

Forwards: Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh.

The Times of India

