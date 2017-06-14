By BRIAN YONGA





Butali Sugar players celebrates their first goal against Parkroad Badgers during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on June 3, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors can move to within six points of leaders Kenya Police with a win against bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) in their Kenya Hockey Union mid-week Premier League clash on Wednesday.





Moreover, the back-to-back league winners can leapfrog Greensharks in second place should they win or even draw against the league debutantes at City Park Stadium.



The Kisumu-based club has played three games less than the top two and will be aiming to make ground as they seek to reclaim the title they lost to Strathmore University Gladiators last year.



A win will increase their tally to 25 points as they aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.



A 1-1 draw against Nakuru on May 28 marked the only time Butali dropped points this season and they will be seeking to beat a TUK side which hasfound the going tough in their maiden season in the top flight.



COACH WARY OF TUK THREAT



Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga is however wary of underestimating the students and has warned against any complacency.



“Any team in the league is strong and it would be a mistake to think that they pose no threat. They are trying to cope in the league and I am sure they will get better with time,” Wakachunga told Nation Sport on Tuesday.



The tactician, who took over from the late Cliffe Okello in February this year, is likely to start with the team that beat Parkroad Badgers 3-0 in their last outing on June 3.



“We have a fit squad to choose from and the players are well rested and ready to give their all in the encounter,” he added. Emmanuel Simiyu will lead the attacking lineup with Frank Wanangwe playing just behind him in the number 10 role.



Butali will again miss the services of attacking midfielder Zack Aura, who is out for three months with work commitments.



TUK go into the match buoyed by Saturday’s 3-2 win over Western Jaguars.



It was their first victory of the campaign after eight successive losses. TUK coach Edgar Omondi admits it will be a tough encounter but has challenged his players not to be intimidated by their opponents.



“We finally won a match and that shows how hard we have been working. Butali are an accomplished side and we therefore need to be on top of our game to stop them,” Omondi said.



A win will move the students from bottom to 13th place in the log.



