



Irish international Jeremy Duncan said that the attraction of playing in the EHL swayed him to join Herakles ahead of a couple of other offers as he switches from UCD to the Lier-based club.





“EHL is something every young fella wants to play in,” he told Irish website The Hook. “That was a big draw. Seeing the crowds and the atmosphere they have, it looks really good and that was a big deciding factor in the move.



“I wouldn’t have followed Belgian hockey that much other than when the [Irish] guys were over there. You knows Dragons, Racing, Leopold, teams in the EHL. Other than that, I hadn’t heard much about them. They usually are bottom six but they have obviously got something good going on now.”



Duncan made his Irish debut at the age of 19 before taking a few years away from the international team. He returned to the panel last October and has since played in the country's success at World League Round 2 and scored last week in Ireland's series win over Pakistan.



Herakles finished second in the Belgian league last season and will make their EHL debut in the KO16 next Easter. Duncan is the second Irish player to confirm a move to Belgium this summer, following Lee Cole's move from Monkstown to Oree.



Euro Hockey League media release