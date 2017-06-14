The organizers of the Hockey Pro League are setting some lofty monetary goals to be achieved by the league over the next four years.





The Hockey Pro League will make some serious money if it can achieve its goals. (PTI)



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) plans to generate a whopping $150 million in four years from the Hockey Pro League.





The six-month long home and away competition will commence from January next.



According to FIH CEO Jason McCracken, with the best nine teams in both men and women’s categories in fray, it will surely catch the fancy of fans around the globe.



“There is robust marketing strategy in place to achieve the target. We have Star Sports as broadcasting partners in India. The FIH is working to have broadcasters on board from other nations that are competing in the League,” McCracken told HT over the phone from Lausanne, Switzerland.



After four years, the FIH will evaluate the pros and cons of the league. “Right now we believe it will change the face of world hockey,” McCracken added.



Besides revenue generation, the FIH official said the pro league will make the Olympic discipline more popular. “Fans will be able to watch all 144 matches played in the league live,” he said.



As the pro-league is slotted between January and June, domestic competitions like the cash-rich Hockey India League could be rescheduled.



No financial grant



However, as the FIH will not give any funds to participating nations, it might be hard for nations like Pakistan to compete.



Due to security reasons, FIH has scheduled Pakistan’s home venue as Scotland. “I am sure the Pakistan federation will grab the opportunity and raise funds for smooth passage for its national team,” said FIH CEO.



Home matches



Hockey India is yet to decide on the home venue. It’s also uncertain whether India will change their home venue when they have to play Pakistan as the government has strongly objected to sporting ties between the two nations.



The FIH, however, is optimistic. “Governments of both the nations will have to work out a solution,” added McCracken.



Hindustan Times