MUMBAI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will embark on a novel journey in January 2019 with the launch of the Hockey Pro League (HPL), which will witness nine countries battle it out over a period of six months on a home-and-away basis in both the men's and women's categories.





The teams in the men's section include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Great Britain, Germany, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan. This has resulted in some countries, which have excelled on the hockey pitch over the years, including Spain and Malaysia, missing out on a competition that FIH hopes will turn out to be a money-spinner for them.



"The selection of teams was not based only on performance. It was based on commercial aspect and the popularity of the sport in that country. We could accommodate a maximum of nine teams after intense deliberations, and hence, countries like Spain and Malaysia have missed out," Jason McCracken, the CEO of FIH, told TOI on Tuesday.



" In case any of the selected teams is not able to fulfil their commitment during the cycle that will span four years, we will consider the other applicants," he added.



Given the reluctance of sporting contingents to travel to Pakistan, the latter will be playing at their 'home' games in Scotland. "The Pakistan Hockey Federation has chosen to play its home games in Scotland because of the significant fan-base the team enjoys in northern England and Ireland," McCracken said.



Another issue that will crop up is the unlikelihood of the Indian government allowing the India-Pakistan fixture to take place in any Indian city. "We are hopeful that the governments of both countries will support the league and allow the teams to play each other. India-Pakistan matches generate huge interest and I am sure fans of both countries would love to see these fixtures. Apart from that, we will take stock of things once we get closer to the league," said McCracken.



