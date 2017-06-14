K. Arumugam







Its exotic victory to extreme downfall journey for Indian hockey insofar as London as host city of major hockey tournament is concerned. One Gold, two Silvers and two wooden spoons out of five major events that India played in London (1948 to 2016) tell the vicissitudes of its hockey as it traversed thro' the last seven decades. Its roller coaster ride shifting between pinnacle of glory to agonizing lows with of late an interlude of resurrection.



It was in London the Independent India won its first Olympic Gold, where for the first time Indian national anthem was sung, tri-colour wasraised.



The story of 1948, of heroism of Kishan Lal’s wards, Balbir Singh Sr.'s exploits is folk fore in India, Come next year August, the story will be in cinemas too.



A good beginning does not mean good journey thereafter.



Indian hockey went through a difficult path. At one point of time getting Silver was considered 'losing face' before it found itself at rock bottom in some tournaments where it was expected to peak.



Before those downfalls come London Pre-Olympics.



Exactly 50 years ago, India played at Lords -- Yes, where India beat SA in CT cricket last week – where one of the intensively contested Pre-Olympic tournaments was staged.



It was almost missed the London number. Government of India did not sanction the event first. It meant no government grant for the tour. Ministry of Education, which governed international sports in those days, turned down Indian Hockey Federation's request for the London tour on flimsy grounds: it can sanction only two tournaments per year!



Ashwini Kumar, who was often described as ‘beg, borrow, steal IHF President, could again manage the tour, after agreeing the IHF to meet the deficit of Rs.16,000 which the ministry would spend for the Kenya tour otherwise.



The team, led by Bengal’s Gurbux Singh with thrice-Olympian Shankar Laxman as his deputy, was scheduled to meet England first and Pakistan last in the six-team event.



The IHF president had to face enormous flak as India would finish second behind Germany. What worried the many then was draw to France (1-1)and losing to Pakistan (0-1) in the last league match.



There were no knock-out matches then.







The Indians were the reigning Olympic and Asian Games champions. There were no other tournaments on the world stage unlike present day (Champions Trophy, World Cup etc).



It was therefore felt Indian hockey is on downhill, though Mexico Olympics was calling then. As later events would show, Indian hockey for the first time failed to enter the finals of Olympics in1968 Mexico number, since 1928.



The signs were there at London Pre-Olympics. Its hindsight.



The next major event for Indian in London was 19 years later: Wisdon Word Cup.



Between these two London events, hockey has undergone metamorphism beyond recognition. Germany, New Zealand have won their Olympic gold, breaking the Asian hegemony.



The same Asian hegemony that dominated the world from 1928 to 1968, came for burial in Wisdon.



The giants played for the wooden spoon in the 1986 World Cup.



India again played for wooden spoon in London 16 years later.



After missing out the Beijing Olympics number India qualified for the London in 2012, but finished last.







Two successive dubious record in London for Indian hockey.



Its full spectrum from Gold in 1948 to Zero sum in 2012.



However, Indian were a trying lot. With an affluent administration at its disposal, the enraged Indians engaged world’s best brains for coaching, and had had wonderful exposure modes.



This reflected in London Five, the last major event India played in London: Champions Trophy 2016.



The Indians, who were struggling to qualify for this genre of competition, missing more than getting it, for once shed their sluggish form, and went on to win the Silver at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



A Silver in London after 1967 Pre-Olympics.



In two days time India will be playing its SIXTH major tournament in London, the Hockey World League Semifinals.







Usually conservative Indian players have opened up now, promised top two finish for their fans.



This fits their form.



If they will go beyond and win the London event, it will match and evoke 1948 days.



Manpreet Singh leads India in the much awaited HWL Semifinals. Which one will he emulate, London of 1948 or anything else?



Plenty to choose from history, but India as a whole expect them to bring back the laurels of Kishan Lal and Balbir days.



LONDON BIG FIVE in numbers



1948 Olympics

India beat Austria 8-0

Beat Argentina 9-1

Beat Spain 2-0

Beat Holland (2-1) Semifinal

Beat Great Britain 4-0 Final

Note: India finish first, Pak fourth



1967 Pre-Olympics

India beat GB 3-2

Drew France 1-1

Beat Spain 2-1

Beat Australia 2-1

India lost to Pakistan 0-1

Note: India finish second, Pak fourth







1986 World Cup

Lost to Poland 0-1

Lost to Spain 1-2

beat Canada 2-0

Lost to Australia 6-0

drew Germany 2-2

Lost to New Zealand

Lost to Pakistan 2-3 in extra time

Note: India finish 12th, Pak 11th



2012 Olympics

lost to Netherlands 2-3

lost to New Zealand 1-3

lost to Germany 2-5

lost to Korea 1-4

lost to Belgium 0-3

lost to South Africa 2-3

Note: India finish 12th



2016 Champions Trophy

Drew Germany 3-3

beat Great Britain 2-1

Lost to Belgium 1-2

Defeat Korea 2-1

lost to Australia 2-4

Drew Australia 0-0, lost 1-3 in the tie-break(Final)

Note: India finish second



