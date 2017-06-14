

Kelsey Smith scored the Black Sticks only goal. Photo: www.photosport.nz



Three unanswered goals have helped hosts Spain to a 3-1 win over the Vantage Black Sticks Women in the third test in Barcelona.





The Kiwis opened the scoring in through a 10th minute Kelsey Smith field goal before Spain fought back to take control.



Two quick-fire penalty corner goals in the second quarter from Lola Riera and Maria Lopez gave the hosts a 2-1 halftime lead before Belen Iglesias pushed the buffer out further in the 35th minute.



Black Sticks assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was not a great performance from his side in the face of pressure from Spain.



“Spain played very well today, put us under a lot of pressure and were rewarded for their efforts,” he said.



“We need to be better in our next performance and make sure we wrap this series on a positive note.”



The fourth and final test between the Vantage Black Sticks and Spain will be played at 5:30am on Thursday morning (NZT).



The series is part of New Zealand’s build-up for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels from 21 June – 2 July.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Kelsey Smith)

SPAIN 3: (Lola Riera, Maria Lopez, Belen Iglesias)

Halftime: Spain 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release