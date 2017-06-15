By BRIAN YONGA





Butali Sugar players celebrates their first goal against Parkroad Badgers during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on June 3, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier league champions Butali Sugar Warriors cruised to a 4-0 win over debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK) in a md-week league match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Goals from Barnabas Odhiambo, Lawrence Okubasu, Seth Oburu and Emmanuel Simuyu gave the lakeside club the three points and also saw them move to second place, leapfrogging Greensharks.



Butali are now on 25 points, six behind leaders Kenya Police, who have played 11 matches to Butali’s nine. Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga was pleased with his team’s exploits noting that they should have had more goals.



“We took time to settle but once we did, it was a vintage performance from the lads and we were able to control the match. We are almost near the top and the march continues,” Wakachunga said.



TUK remain in bottom with four points after their ninth loss of the season and their coach Eddy Odhiambo picked lessons from the match despite the loss.



“They are in their own class and have some very talented players. We managed to keep them out in the opening encounter but we got picked out due to inexperience,” he said.



Butali, who lost their title to Strathmore University Gladiators last year, started slowly creating very little in the opening encounter. However, they picked up the pace in the second quarter and began creating chances winning a couple of short corners.



The first goal arrived after 18 minutes when a well worked short corner by Brian Musasia found Odhiambo, who blasted the ball past TUK keeper Kelly Ingati.



Two minutes to the end of the second quarter, Butali broke swiftly and the beautiful move was completed by Okubasu to give Butali a healthy advantage going into halftime.



TUK threated briefly in the third quarter as Odhiambo made a substitution bringing on Lawrence Githinji and Dennis Mbithi.



The duo combined for a rare chance but Butali keeper Pius Ratoru saved brilliantly to protect his team’s two-goal lead.



Butali put the result beyond doubt with two more goals in the last quarter to complete a nice evening.



Daily Nation