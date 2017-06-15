Holly MacNeil







A team of 20 athletes has been announced to take part in a national women’s development squad tour of Japan this August.





The tour will be led by Hockeyroos assistant coach Nicole Arrold, and will see the squad head to Hiroshima, Japan for a two-week tour.



The tour aims to give developing athletes the opportunity to gain invaluable experience through ongoing skill development as well as gaining exposure to hockey at an international level.



Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: “The tour of our national development squad to Japan is a great opportunity for athletes who could potentially be in our national senior squad for the Toyko 2020 Olympics rise to the occasion and be inspired by playing hockey in the country of the next games.



“It’s a fantastic chance for them to gain playing experience at an international level, something that is extremely important as they look to vie for selection to the Hockeyroos squad, on the road to Tokyo.”



The team will depart for Hiroshima on Monday August 7.



The full team travelling to Japan includes:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Murphy Allendorf (Mount Gravatt, QLD) *plays for NSW

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Lily Brazel (Newington, VIC) *plays for VIC

Kalindi Commerford (Canberra, ACT)

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW)*plays for QLD

Kyra Flynn (Hillarys, WA)

Laura Gray (Goulburn, ACT)

Greta Hayes (Maroubra, NSW)

Rene Hunter (Wentworth Point, NSW)

Kazzia Lammon (Brisbane, QLD)

Ambrosia Malone (Molendinar, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Hayley Padget (Hurstbridge, VIC)

Mikaela Patterson (Blackbutt, NSW)

Meg Pearce (South Yarra, VIC)

Aleisha Power (Clackline, WA)

Penny Squibb (Tambellip, WA)

Michaela Spano (Toorak Creek, SA)

Grace Stewart (Gerrigong, NSW)

Sophie Taylor (Camberwell, VIC)



Hockey Australia media release