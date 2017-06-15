Holly MacNeil







The men’s national development squad will take a team of 20 athletes over to Europe at the end of July to tour Moers, Germany and Eindhoven, Holland for two weeks.





The team will be led on the tour by National Junior Coach, Ben Bishop and assisted by Kookaburras Assistant Coach, Anthony Potter.



The tour will enable up and coming athletes to further develop their skills and their experience at an international level as they compete against the development teams of the Germany and the Netherlands, whose senior teams are ranked number three and four in the world, respectively.



Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: “The tour to Europe aims to give our national development squad the opportunity to compete against two countries who are highly ranked within hockey.



“It will also allow our national coaches to oversee the progression of these young athletes as they look to achieve their ultimate goal of being selected to the Kookaburras on the road to Tokyo 2020.”



The team will depart for Germany on July 28, 2017.



The full team travelling to Europe includes:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Robert Bell (Brisbane, QLD)

Matthew Bird (Coolbellup, WA)

Scott Boyde (Chandler, QLD)

Tim Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

James Day (Crace, ACT)

Johan Durst (Canterbury, VIC)

Frazer Gerrard (Cottesloe, WA)

Max Hendry (Camberwell, VIC)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Sam Liles (Tamworth, NSW)

Kurt Lovett (Parkes, NSW)

Kurt Mackey (Lauderdale, TAS)

Hugh Pembroke (Burbank, QLD)

Ryan Proctor (Engadine, NSW)

Jayshan Randhawa (Eltham, VIC)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Josh Simmonds (Ringwood North, VIC)

Ash Thomas (Baulkam Hills, NSW)

Jack Welch (Hobart, TAS)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)



Hockey Australia media release