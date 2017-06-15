

Manpreet Singh will captain India in the absence of the injured PR Sreejesh. file



London: Back on the world stage following a series of consistent shows, India will strive to unsettle some top teams in the Hockey World League Semifinal, where they face lowly Scotland in their campaign opener here on Thursday.





India having scaled up to sixth position in the international rankings, the Semifinal will provide them a chance to prove to the world that they deserve a place among the elite of world hockey. It should be a cakewalk for India in their opening encounter as they play against a side ranked 23rd in the world.



India are placed in Pool B alongside world No. 4 Netherlands, Canada, Pakistan and Scotland, while Pool A features Olympics champions Argentina, hosts England, Korea, China and Malaysia.



India will play Canada on June 17, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan (June 18) and Netherlands (June 20).



India were dealt a twin blow as Rupinderpal Singh and SK Uthappa were ruled out of the tournament. While Rupinder will miss the tournament because of a hamstring injury, Uthappa will return home to attend to a family emergency.



India vs Scotland

Live on Star Sports, 6.30pm



The Tribune