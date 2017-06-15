Though he has fielded a strong team, coach Oltmans will be concerned about the backline





Key men: India will look up to Mandeep Singh, left, and defender Harmanpreet Singh in the HWL semifinal. | Photo Credit: AP



Back on the world stage following a series of consistent shows, an ever-improving India will strive to unsettle some top teams in the Hockey World League semifinal, where it faces Scotland in its campaign opener here on Thursday.





Now India is looked upon as a power to reckon with in world hockey and has moved up to sixth in the international rankings.



And the HWL semifinal will provide India a chance to prove to the world that it certainly deserves a place among the elite of world hockey.



It should be a cakewalk for India in the opening encounter as it plays against a side which is ranked 23rd in the world at the Lee Valley’s Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park here.



For India, the HWL semifinal is a chance to assess its progress and implement new tactics against top teams as being the host, it is guaranteed a place in the HWL Final to be held later this year and the 2018 World Cup.



India has fielded a relatively strong team for the tournament and will be led by midfielder Manpreet Singh in the absence of regular skipper P.R. Sreejesh, who is injured.



Strong midfield



With the likes of Manpreet, Sardar Singh, and vice-captain Chinglensana Singh, the Indians boast of a strong midfield. India’s forwardline too looks lethal and consists of experienced players such as Ramandeep Singh, S.V. Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh.



But it is the backline, which would be a cause of concern for coach Roelant Oltmans and the Dutchman will rely on Kothajit Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to share the burden in the absence of Rupinderpal Singh, who suffered a last-minute hamstring injury.



Twin blow



If Sreejesh’s absence was not enough, India was dealt a twin blow in the form of injuries to Rupinder and midfielder S.K. Uthappa on the eve of the match.



In the other Pool B match of the day, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands. In Pool A, World No. 1 Argentina will play Korea in the tournament opener while England will face China.



The Hindu