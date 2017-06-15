by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: The last time Malaysia qualified for the Olympics – in Sydney 2000 – Stephen van Huizen (pic) was the national coach.





Guess who is the man in charge as Malaysia compete in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London in an attempt to qualify for next year’s World Cup in India?



Yes, it’s none other than Stephen himself.



So can he guide Malaysia to the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India?



We’ll find out soon enough as the 11-day World Hockey League Semi-Finals begin today, with 10 teams divided into two groups.



Group A comprises Malaysia, Argentina, England, South Korea and China and Group B consists of Holland, Belgium, India, Canada and Scotland.



Malaysia must finish in the top four in their group and qualify for the quarter-finals. That will assure Malaysia a place in next year’s 16-team World Cup.



World No. 14 Malaysia face the prospect of playing two tough opening matches in less than 20 hours at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.



They will open their Group A campaign against world No. 1 and Olympic champions Argentina tomorrow at 8pm (3am Saturday Malaysian time).



The following day, they will be up against host and world No. 7 England at 4pm (11pm Saturday Malaysian time).



Malaysia last played against Argentina in the Champions Challenge I in South Africa and lost 5-2 in a group match.



England edged Malaysia 1-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in April.



Malaysia will face South Korea on Monday before wrapping up their group fixtures against China on Tuesday.



The quarter-finals are on June 22, the semi-finals on June 24 and the final on June 25.



Stephen is confident that his men are ready for the crunch.



“We have acclimatised to the weather and adjusted to the pitch conditions here. We have to get positive results against two of the toughest teams in our first two outings,” he said.



“Whatever the outcome against Argentina, we have to be ready almost immediately when we face England.



“It’s always tough playing the opening match. It will be a bonus if we can get a point from favourites Argentina.



“We also expect a strong challenge from England. Once those two matches are over, we will know what we need to achieve in the last two matches.



“All the teams are well-prepared, but I have faith in my players.”



