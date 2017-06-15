

The Black Sticks women have finished their four-test series against Spain without a win.





The final test in Barcelona on Thursday (NZ time) ended in a 3-3 draw to take the Kiwis' record to two draws and two losses in the series.



It was the most complete game of the series from a New Zealand perspective, showcasing some flowing hockey with the Black Sticks dominating patches of play. Striker Kirsten Pearce opened the scoring with a 10th minute field goal.



Spain struck back early in the second quarter through Beatriz Perez to take the match into halftime locked at 1-1.



The hosts snatched the lead early in the second half, but two quick goals to Jordan Grant and Pippa Hayward had the Kiwis back in front with one quarter left to play.



They held out until eight minutes to go, when Carola Salvatella found Spain another equaliser to ensure they remained unbeaten in the series.



Black Sticks assistant coach Sean Dancer said while the final result was disappointing, it was a good way to finish the series.



"It was good to see see the girls flowing well with the ball early in the game and we created enough to win the game but were unable to make more of our opportunities," he said.



"We have learnt a lot from our series here and are now looking forward to getting to Belgium and preparing for our first game at the World League Semi Final."



The series has been part of New Zealand's build-up for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels from June 21 to July 2, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.



The Black Sticks open their World League tournament in a rematch against Spain on June 22 at 6am (NZT).



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks 3 (Kirsten Pearce, Jordan Grant, Pippa Hayward) Spain 3 (Beatriz Perez, Rocio Ybarra, Carola Salvatella). HT: 1-1



