

Kirsten Pearce opened the scoring. Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have closed out their four test series against Spain with a 3-3 draw in Barcelona.





It was the most complete game of the series from a New Zealand perspective, showcasing some flowing hockey with the Black Sticks dominating patches of play.



Striker Kirsten Pearce opened the scoring with a 10th minute field goal before Spain struck back early in the second quarter through Beatriz Perez to take the match into halftime locked up at 1-1.



The hosts snatched a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute before two quick-fire goals from Jordan Grant and Pippa Hayward nosed the Kiwis back in front with one quarter left to play.



But Spain managed to find an equaliser eight minutes from fulltime to see the score finish in a stalemate.



Capital's Kelsey Smith celebrated her 50th international during the match.



Black Sticks assistant coach Sean Dancer said while the final result was disappointing, it was a good way to finish the series.



“It was good to see see the girls flowing well with the ball early in the game and we created enough to win the game but were unable to make more of our opportunities,” he said.



“We have learnt a lot from our series here and are now looking forward to getting to Belgium and preparing for our first game at the World League Semi Final.”



The series has been part of New Zealand’s build-up for the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels from 21 June – 2 July, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.



The Black Sticks open their World League tournament in a rematch against Spain on Thursday 22 June at 6am (NZT). All New Zealand games will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 3: (Kirsten Pearce, Jordan Grant, Pippa Hayward)

SPAIN 3: (Beatriz Perez, Rocio Ybarra, Carola Salvatella)

Halftime: 1-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release