



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce Graham’s The Family Dairy as skorts sponsor of the Scotland Women’s Hockey team, and as Scottish Hockey’s official dairy partner.





As part of the partnership, the Graham’s logo will feature on the Scotland Women’s Hockey team’s skorts, and the dairy will also gift the players a selection of products throughout the year from Graham’s award winning range, including their Gold Smooth milk, Protein 22, cheese, quark and cream - keeping the team in peak condition, on and off the pitch.







The announcement comes just as the Scotland women’s squad prepares to compete at the World League Semi-Final in Brussels for a chance to play in the Hockey World Cup. Scotland will step out to play their opening encounter against World number 1 ranked the Netherlands, before facing China, Italy, and Korea in Pool A for quarter final places.



Then in August the Scots will compete at the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam against the top European nations in hockey.



This new partnership for Graham’s is in addition to their sponsorship of Scottish Ballet, currently in its second year, both of which demonstrate the dairy’s support for Scottish sports and culture whilst helping promote the benefits of dairy for a healthy, active lifestyle.



To launch the partnership, the Scotland Women’s Hockey team took a break from training to top up their energy with pots of Graham’s Protein 22, the award-winning protein packed product from the Graham’s range.







Carol Graham, Marketing Director at Graham’s The Family Dairy said: “Being healthy and active is hugely important to the Grahams family and, as hockey fans ourselves, we’re delighted to support the Scottish Women’s Hockey team. As a family business, we’re always looking for ways to support local talent and partner with organisations that embody the values of our business, so this is an exciting partnership for us. We wish the team the best of luck in Brussels and look forward to an exciting year ahead!”



David Sweetman, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Hockey, said: “Hockey is such a physically demanding sport, so the health and well-being of our players is so imperative. Dairy forms an important part of the nutritious and balanced diet of the Scotland Women’s Hockey team and we’re excited to work together with Graham’s the Family Dairy to help keep the team in peak condition in 2017.”







Scottish Hockey Union media release