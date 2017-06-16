



Following the success of both Scotland’s men’s and women’s squads in reaching the World League Semi-Finals, Scottish Hockey is pleased to announce that Artemis has extended its support for Scottish Hockey.





Artemis is a major supporter of Scottish Hockey and has been a Men’s shirt sponsor since 2015, and will now also feature as shirt sponsor for the Scotland women’s national team.



Both squads are in with a shout of qualifying for the Hockey World Cup when they step up to face some of the top hockey nations in the world at the World League Semi-Finals.



Scotland men are competing in London aiming to make the World Cup for the first time, and will go toe-to-toe with India, The Netherlands, Pakistan and Canada for places in the latter stages of the tournament.







Scotland women will face The Netherlands, China, Italy and Korea when they compete in Brussels for quarter final places.



Scottish Hockey CEO, David Sweetman, said, “I’m thrilled that Artemis has invested further in Scottish Hockey. It’s a very exciting time for hockey in Scotland, and our national teams are doing a great job of flying the flag for Scotland in international competitions.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release