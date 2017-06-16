Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

16-06-2017 18:00
PAK - CAN
16-06-2017 20:00
ARG - MAS
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND

Men's HWL R3 London Results

15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK
15-06-2017 14:00
IND 4 : 1 SCO
15-06-2017 12:00
KOR 1 : 2 ARG

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 1 2 3
2 ARG 1 1 3
3 MAS 0 0 0
4 KOR 1 -1 0
5 CHN 1 -2 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 1 4 3
2 IND 1 3 3
3 CAN 0 0 0
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 1 -4 0
Artemis extends support for Scottish Hockey

Published on Friday, 16 June 2017 10:00
View Comments



Following the success of both Scotland’s men’s and women’s squads in reaching the World League Semi-Finals, Scottish Hockey is pleased to announce that Artemis has extended its support for Scottish Hockey.



Artemis is a major supporter of Scottish Hockey and has been a Men’s shirt sponsor since 2015, and will now also feature as shirt sponsor for the Scotland women’s national team.

Both squads are in with a shout of qualifying for the Hockey World Cup when they step up to face some of the top hockey nations in the world at the World League Semi-Finals.

Scotland men are competing in London aiming to make the World Cup for the first time, and will go toe-to-toe with India, The Netherlands, Pakistan and Canada for places in the latter stages of the tournament.



Scotland women will face The Netherlands, China, Italy and Korea when they compete in Brussels for quarter final places.

Scottish Hockey CEO, David Sweetman, said, “I’m thrilled that Artemis has invested further in Scottish Hockey. It’s a very exciting time for hockey in Scotland, and our national teams are doing a great job of flying the flag for Scotland in international competitions.”

Scottish Hockey Union media release

