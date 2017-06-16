Team of 18 to head to South Africa



Holly MacNeil







The national men’s hockey team that will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa to take part in the World League Semi-Final has been announced.





A team of 18 athletes will head over to South Africa to take part in the competition which acts not only as the qualifier for the World League Final that will be held in India this December, but also for the 2018 World Cup that will be also be held in India in November next year.



Returning to the team for the first time in 2017 are Aran Zalewski and Daniel Beale who have both been over in Europe competing in the Dutch League for the first half of the year. Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles will make a comeback to the team having missed the Azlan Shah Cup with a stress injury to his foot; while Tristan White also returns for the first time this year.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “We’re pleased to have some of our experienced athletes return to the side for the first time in 2017. The return of these players will bolster the strength of our play across the midfield and defence.



“Ultimately the team we have selected, we hope will not only help us to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but will also give us an indication of how the team copes when we have different players coming into the mix as we test new playing lines.”



In addition to the 18 athletes travelling for the World League Semi-Finals, Ben Craig and Tom Wickham will travel to Johannesburg with the team to take part in a series of practice matches with the group prior to the main competition.



The Kookaburras will depart for Johannesburg on Monday, 3 July.



The full team playing in the World League Semi-Final includes:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kiran Arunasalam (Doncaster East, VIC)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matt Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Josh Pollard (Melbourne, VIC)

Matt Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Tristan White (Wollongong, NSW)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release