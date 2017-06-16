by Aftar Singh





Not good enough: South Korea’s Lee Nam-yong (right) managed to score an equaliser against Argentina in the 46th minute during the World Hockey League Semi-Finals Group A match in London yesterday. Argentina won 2-1.



KUALA LUMPUR: The last phase of Malaysia’s road to next year’s hockey World Cup begins in London today.





Malaysia will start their Group A campaign in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals against world No. 1 Argentina at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The other teams in the group are South Korea, England and China.



Argentina have already got their campaign off to a winning start – edging South Korea 2-1 yesterday.



And, judging from the Argentines’ performance yesterday, Malaysia will have to be wary of their penalty corner specialist – Gonzalo Peillat.



The 24-year-old defender scored both the goals in their win over South Korea.



Peillat gave Argentina the lead off their third penalty corner in the 26th minute when his powerful low flick sailed past goalkeeper Hong Doop-yo.



Argentina played a fast-paced attacking game to dominate the match right from the start and created many chances. South Korea can thank goalkeeper Doop-yo for keeping the slick Argentines at bay.



As Argentina kept wasting their chances, the Koreans managed to equalise in the 46th minute when Lee Nam-yong collected a poor clearance by goalkeeper Vivaldi Juan to slam home.



Seven minutes later, Peillat scored the winning goal off their fourth penalty corner.



National coach Stephen van Huizen, who was at the stadium watching the Argentina-South Korea match, admitted that Peillat would pose a danger to them.



“He scored two of the four penalty corners they earned. So, we’ll have to watch out for his powerful flicks,” said Stephen.



“The Argentina players are not happy with today’s result because they missed a number of sitters.



“They will definitely want to bounce back and play much better against us. So, we have to be ready for them.



“I hope my players can settle down fast and play well.”



Malaysia last played against Argentina in the Champions Challenge I in South Africa in 2011 and lost 5-2 in a group match.



The teams in Group B are Holland, India, Pakistan, Canada and Scotland.



The Star of Malaysia