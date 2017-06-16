

Mark Gleghorne v China MHWL



England got their Hero Hockey World League campaign underway in the best possible fashion as they eased past China in front of a home crowd. With a World Cup spot at stake, England were in search of an positive performance to start their tournament and they duly delivered.





The squad featured many members of the Great Britain side that won the Azlan Shah Cup back in April and they bristled with confidence throughout the game against a compact Chinese side.



But two breaches of their opponent’s defence in the 11th minute was all they needed, Barry Middleton - making his 380th international appearance - scoring the first before winning a penalty stroke that Mark Gleghorne duly converted seconds later.



With the game set under a dazzling east London sunset, the opening exchanges were fairly cautious as both sides looked to settle into the game and develop a rhythm.



The game’s first clear chance then fell to China in the seventh minute as Wenlong E narrowly failed to nudge home a low driven cross at the back post.



That sparked the hosts into life and they took the lead just four minutes later as Barry Middleton tucked the ball home following a clever pass by Sam Ward.



Just seconds later, and with the raucous fans still cheering the first goal, England doubled their lead as Gleghorne dispatched a penalty stroke high above Ming Cheng after Fenghui Lu fouled Middleton in the area.



Aside from a Gleghorne shot that flashed over the bar following a skillful run, that was the end of the action for the first half with Bobby Crutchley’s side content taking a two-goal lead into the break.



Gleghorne and Middleton were again at the heart of the action in the second half as England pushed to further their lead as they forced Cheng into an impressive double save in the 39th minute.



Cheng was called into action again twice more, firstly to deny Gleghorne from a penalty corner before stopping a Liam Sanford shot with his chest while at the other end George Pinner remained a spectator as England closed out the game comfortably.



The supporters remained in good voice throughout and we look forward to hearing even more of them throughout the rest of the tournament.



Moment's silence held before England game



Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday, England Hockey held a moment’s silence before England’s game against China this evening, 8pm.



England Hockey and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) wish to pay their respects to all those affected by the tragedy.



England and China’s players also wore black armbands as a further mark of respect.



England 2 (2)

Barry Middleton, 11 (FG)

Mark Gleghorne, 11 (PS)



China 0 (0)



England: George Pinner (GK), Henry Weir, Brendan Creed, Michael Hoare, Liam Sanford, Ollie Willars, Ian Sloan (C), David Ames, Adam Dixon, David Goodfield, Barry Middleton, Harry Martin, David Condon, Phil Roper (C), Sam Ward, Mark Gleghorne, Chris Griffiths

Unused: Harry Gibson (GK)



England are next in action on Saturday 17 June against Malaysia at 14.00. Tickets are available to purchase here.



England Hockey Board Media release