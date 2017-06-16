Stats Speak: India keeps slate clean against Scotland
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Stunned by 6th minute goal by Captain Chris Grassick, India came back in 3rd quarter by pumping in 4 goals. India keeps all wins records over minnows Scotland (World ranking 23).Till date India had played versus 60 teams in international hockey and have no loss record against 37 teams includes Scotland. India won all 6 matches against Scotland, details are:
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Tournament
|
Score
|
1978
|
London
|
Intl. Test
|
3-2
|
2001
|
Dhaka
|
Prime Minister’s Gold Cup
|
5-1
|
2001
|
Milton Keynes
|
Castrol International
|
4-2
|
2010
|
New Delhi
|
C’wealth Games Hockey
|
4-0
|
2014
|
Glasgow
|
C’wealth Games Hockey
|
6-2
|
2017
|
London
|
HWL-Round 3
|
4-1
Fieldhockey.com