Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

16-06-2017 18:00
PAK - CAN
16-06-2017 20:00
ARG - MAS
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND

Men's HWL R3 London Results

15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK
15-06-2017 14:00
IND 4 : 1 SCO
15-06-2017 12:00
KOR 1 : 2 ARG

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 1 2 3
2 ARG 1 1 3
3 MAS 0 0 0
4 KOR 1 -1 0
5 CHN 1 -2 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 1 4 3
2 IND 1 3 3
3 CAN 0 0 0
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 1 -4 0
Stats Speak: India keeps slate clean against Scotland

Published on Friday, 16 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Stunned by 6th minute goal by Captain Chris Grassick, India came back in 3rd quarter by pumping in 4 goals. India keeps all wins records over minnows Scotland (World ranking 23).Till date India had played versus 60 teams in international hockey and have no loss record against 37 teams includes Scotland. India won all 6 matches against Scotland, details are:

 

Year

Venue

Tournament

Score

1978

London

Intl. Test

3-2

2001

Dhaka

Prime Minister’s Gold Cup

5-1

2001

Milton Keynes

Castrol  International

4-2

2010

New Delhi

C’wealth Games Hockey

4-0

2014

Glasgow

C’wealth Games Hockey

6-2

2017

London

HWL-Round 3

4-1

