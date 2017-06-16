By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Stunned by 6th minute goal by Captain Chris Grassick, India came back in 3rd quarter by pumping in 4 goals. India keeps all wins records over minnows Scotland (World ranking 23).Till date India had played versus 60 teams in international hockey and have no loss record against 37 teams includes Scotland. India won all 6 matches against Scotland, details are:

Year Venue Tournament Score 1978 London Intl. Test 3-2 2001 Dhaka Prime Minister’s Gold Cup 5-1 2001 Milton Keynes Castrol International 4-2 2010 New Delhi C’wealth Games Hockey 4-0 2014 Glasgow C’wealth Games Hockey 6-2 2017 London HWL-Round 3 4-1

Fieldhockey.com