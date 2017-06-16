Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ramandeep, Akashdeep and Harmanpreet score for India

Published on Friday, 16 June 2017 10:00
by Dil Bahra


Ramandeep scoring first of his two goals. Photo: Yan Huckendubler

Two goals in three minutes by Ramandeep Singh at the start of the third period  ensured that India made a winning 4 – 1 start at the Hero Hockey World League semi-Final match against Scotland at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London yesterday.



Scotland had taken the lead through Chris Grassick in the sixth minute following their first attack on the Indian goal.

India came back strongly after half time. Ramandeep scored the first of his two goals with a reverse stick shot from the top of the circle and followed up with his second two minutes later. Akashdeep Singh added the third six minutes and Harmanpreet Singh scored from India’s only penalty corner. All four of India’s goals were scored in the third period.

India’s team which was led by Manpreet Singh  included ten Sikh players.

India Team: Harmanpreet Singh; Akash Chikte (G/K); Kothajit Khadangbam; Surender Kumar; Manpreet Singh (Capt); Sardar Singh; Mandeep Singh; Sumit; Vikas Dahiya (G/K); Talwinder Singh; Harjeet Singh; Pardeep Mor; Sunil Sowmarpet; Satbir Singh; Akashdeep Singh; Jasjit Singh Kular; Chinglensana Kangujam; Ramandeep Singh.

